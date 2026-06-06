Audiofreq
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Basscon & Vital present
AUDIOFREQ
Main Room:
Audiofreq
Codeblack
Toneshifterz
Plus guests, TBA!
Australian hard dance powerhouse Audiofreq is known for his explosive energy, genre-defying sound, and unforgettable festival performances. From EDC Las Vegas to Tomorrowland and Defqon.1, his uplifting yet relentless sets have made him a global force in the harder styles scene. With releases on Ultra, Scantraxx, Dirty Workz, and more, Audiofreq delivers a high-intensity experience built for true hard bass fans.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-15.html
hardstyle. hard dance.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25, $30 limited advance;
$35 after;
$35 day of show.
Info
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