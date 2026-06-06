Basscon & Vital present

AUDIOFREQ

Main Room:

Audiofreq

Codeblack

Toneshifterz

Plus guests, TBA!

Australian hard dance powerhouse Audiofreq is known for his explosive energy, genre-defying sound, and unforgettable festival performances. From EDC Las Vegas to Tomorrowland and Defqon.1, his uplifting yet relentless sets have made him a global force in the harder styles scene. With releases on Ultra, Scantraxx, Dirty Workz, and more, Audiofreq delivers a high-intensity experience built for true hard bass fans.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-15.html

hardstyle. hard dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25, $30 limited advance;

$35 after;

$35 day of show.