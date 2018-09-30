Autumn Yoga Flow with a taste of Buddha Butter Barcelona

SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + A TASTE OF ARTESANAL NUT BUTTERS

Sept. 30th

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Inspiring Vinyasa Flow Class with Lila Yoga Massage

13-13:30h - Nut Butter tasting with Buddha Butter

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

The Bb team is so happy to be joining Lila Yoga Massage for an inspiring yoga class this Sunday in the gorgeous Yoga con Gracia studio!

After class we invite all to sample as much nut butter as they please. Jars will be available for purchase as well if you'd like to take one home, or give as a gift :)

YOGA CLASS PRICE:

10 € for yoga class

Only T-Mes holders join yoga for free

BUDDHA BUTTER PRICES:

Peanut butter: 4,50€

Ginger Goddess: 5€

Almond butter: 7€

Autumn Om: 7€

Cashew & Walnut butter: 8€

RSVP required & space is limited.

Email us at buddhabutterbcn@gmail.com OR angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your spot!

https://www.facebook.com/events/303723433692504/