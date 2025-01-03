Performing Live:

B-BAND

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Milad

Formed in Tehran, Iran in 2009, B-band is an Iranian Alternative Rock band. Their lyrics are in Farsi, while their music is a mixture of Rock, Grunge, and Electronics with a taste of Persian folklore. Scattered around different parts of the world. B-band is a long-distance collaboration between a group of friends who once lived in Iran and migrated to other countries over the past few years.

alternative rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

21+ with ID.

trew

$35 limited advance;

$40 after;

$51 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-28d.html

Watch and listen:

B-band: Yechizi Bede Be man: https://youtu.be/0UyoUuAv90M

B-band: Pause: https://youtu.be/w3Taqus8mHo

B-band: Jadeye Shab: https://youtu.be/2YlKFJzEBeU

B band: Arambakhsh: https://youtu.be/pL2PRQjiqoQ