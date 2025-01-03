B-Band
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
B-BAND
Plus guests, TBA!
With DJ:
Milad
Formed in Tehran, Iran in 2009, B-band is an Iranian Alternative Rock band. Their lyrics are in Farsi, while their music is a mixture of Rock, Grunge, and Electronics with a taste of Persian folklore. Scattered around different parts of the world. B-band is a long-distance collaboration between a group of friends who once lived in Iran and migrated to other countries over the past few years.
alternative rock.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
21+ with ID.
$35 limited advance;
$40 after;
$51 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-28d.html
Watch and listen:
B-band: Yechizi Bede Be man: https://youtu.be/0UyoUuAv90M
B-band: Pause: https://youtu.be/w3Taqus8mHo
B-band: Jadeye Shab: https://youtu.be/2YlKFJzEBeU
B band: Arambakhsh: https://youtu.be/pL2PRQjiqoQ
Info
credits