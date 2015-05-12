BC Cancer Agency Mobile Mammography Clinic

<p>The BC Cancer Agency Mobile Mammography screening program will again be visiting Lake Country May 12, 2015</p>

<p>Hours:<br />

Tuesday, May 12 2pm-5:40pm</p>

<p>Book an appointment: Call the Screening Programs Client Services Centre at 1-800-663-9203</p>

<p>The Screening Mammography Program provides free screening mammograms for eligible BC women age 40 and up.<br />

While no referral is required, the BC Cancer Agency recommends women between the ages of 40-49 and 75+ discuss the benefits and limitations of screening mammography with their doctors. A referral is required for women under age 40 who are at high risk of developing breast cancer.</p>