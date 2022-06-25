BCC Tea
Bare Chest Calendar presents
BCC TEA
Main Room:
DJ Tiny Tim
Team 2023
The tea is always hot with the Bcc! Join Team 2023 at their first event after they receive their vests!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-25a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 day of show.
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
