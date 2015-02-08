BIRDMAN – Pay what you can Movie

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-size: medium;'>Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance is a black comedy that tells the story of an actor (Michael Keaton) — famous for portraying an iconic superhero — as he struggles to mount a Broadway play. In the days leading up to opening night, he battles his ego and attempts to recover his family, his career, and himself.</span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-size: medium;'><a href='https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJfLoE6hanc&x-yt-ts=1422327029&x-yt-cl=84838260' target='_blank'>Watch the Trailer.</a><br />

</span><span style='font-size: medium;'> </span></span><br />

<span style='color: #99ccff; font-size: small;'><span style='color: #99ccff;'>2014 • 119 minutes • Colour • Fox Searchlight Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu<br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff;'> Cast: Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts Comedy, Drama – Rated </span><b><span style='color: #99ccff;'>R</span></b></span></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-size: x-large;'>Fri</span><b>day, </b></span> <span style='font-family: Verdana;'>February 6</span><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-size: small;'> /2015</span> </span> <span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: large;'> at</span><span style='font-family: Arial;'><b> 7pm</b></span><span class='body1'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><br />

</span></span> <span style='font-family: Verdana;'>Satur</span><b><span style='font-family: Verdana;'>day, </span></b> <span style='font-family: Verdana;'>February 7</span><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-size: small;'> /2015</span> </span> <span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: large;'> at</span><span style='font-family: Arial;'><b> 7pm</b></span></span></p>