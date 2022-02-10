BTS + Blackpink K-Pop Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BTS + BLACKPINK K-POP DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
An ultimate love letter dance party tribute to BTS, Blackpink, and everything K-Pop!
BTS Army and Blackpink Blinks Unite! We are honoring two of the biggest bands in the universe with a massive dance party tribute to BTS and Blackpink's entire body of work. Dance and sing-along to your favorite BTS and Blackpink songs as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from Twice, 2NE1, Stray Kids, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, and more!
Experience:
• BTS & Blackpink music videos
• BTS, Blackpink and K-Pop music anthems
• Take a photo with BTS and Blackpink standees
• K-Pop giveaways
• K-Pop inspired decorations
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-01.html
k-pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits