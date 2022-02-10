Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BTS + BLACKPINK K-POP DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

An ultimate love letter dance party tribute to BTS, Blackpink, and everything K-Pop!

trew

BTS Army and Blackpink Blinks Unite! We are honoring two of the biggest bands in the universe with a massive dance party tribute to BTS and Blackpink's entire body of work. Dance and sing-along to your favorite BTS and Blackpink songs as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from Twice, 2NE1, Stray Kids, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, and more!

Experience:

• BTS & Blackpink music videos

• BTS, Blackpink and K-Pop music anthems

• Take a photo with BTS and Blackpink standees

• K-Pop giveaways

• K-Pop inspired decorations

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-01.html

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.