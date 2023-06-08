Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BTS 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Bts Army Unite! Celebrate the momentous 10 year anniversary of the legendary Bts with the an epic dance party to end all K-Pop dance parties! Dance and sing-along to All your favorite Bts songs throughout the years (including solo/side projects J-hope, Agust D, Jung Kook etc..), as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from Blackpink, Twice, 2NE1, Stray Kids, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, SuperM, Tvxq, Nct 127, Got7, Tomorrow X Together, Red Velvet, Bigbang,(G)I-Dle, Enhypen, Itzy, Seventeen, and more!

Experience:

• Bts music videos

• Bts and K-Pop music anthems

• Bts Bigheads and giveaways

• K-Pop inspired decorations

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.