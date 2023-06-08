BTS 10 Year Anniversary Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BTS 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Bts Army Unite! Celebrate the momentous 10 year anniversary of the legendary Bts with the an epic dance party to end all K-Pop dance parties! Dance and sing-along to All your favorite Bts songs throughout the years (including solo/side projects J-hope, Agust D, Jung Kook etc..), as well as your favorite K-Pop hits from Blackpink, Twice, 2NE1, Stray Kids, Loona, HyunA, Sunmi, Purple Kiss, Golden Child, Orange Caramel, Girls' Generation, SuperM, Tvxq, Nct 127, Got7, Tomorrow X Together, Red Velvet, Bigbang,(G)I-Dle, Enhypen, Itzy, Seventeen, and more!
Experience:
• Bts music videos
• Bts and K-Pop music anthems
• Bts Bigheads and giveaways
• K-Pop inspired decorations
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-05.html
Watch and listen:
BTS 10 Year Anniversary Dance Party: https://youtu.be/SeoD9OuFlbs
k-pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits