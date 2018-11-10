BWN Coffee Morning

BWN's Coffee Mornings are lively and fun. We connect, share laughs, and share information. These meetings give BWN members a chance to gather socially as well as get up to date on club business and projects. The first hour is purely social. The meeting takes place from 12:00 – 12:30. Prospective members are most welcome!

Coffee Mornings are always followed by a Cheap & Cheerful lunch, which is held at a nearby restaurant offering an inexpensive “menu del dia”. Attending the lunch is entirely optional. They are, however, a great way to meet and get to know people. Typically 25-30 people, including members and guests, come to the lunch.

All non-members are encouraged to attend any 2 events in order to "try two" before becoming a member.

