<p>Friday mornings, Sept 15 to Dec 1 at 10:30 a.m. <strong>Babytime </strong>for infants newborn to 18 months and their caregiver(s).</p>

<p>Join us for some fun songs, bouncy rhymes, playful puppets and books for babies.</p>

<p>FREE & drop-in.</p>

<p>Siblings and grandparents are welcome!</p>