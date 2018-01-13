2Fresh presents

BACK 2 BASIC: BEAUZ

Above DNA:

Beauz

El Nugget

Project Akuma

No Lyrics

Rorschach

Zooka

Turok

Dazzle Room:

Mhytee

Staunch & Circumstance

Synclan

Zooka

Crisitix

Occult

Solar Heaven

2Fresh

Beauz (pronounced boʊz) is an American DJ / production duo consisting of brothers Bernie Yang and Johan Yang. As winners of the 2016 \"Feenixpawl and Apek - Quicksand\" remix competition, the rising Pop / EDM duo have released music on top electronic labels such as Spinnin' Records, Armada Music, Trap Nation, etc. Over the past year, the brothers have received radio play from the industry's top DJs such as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Afrojack, Arty, Don Diablo, Makj, Morgan Page, etc. Besides being covered by numerous American & European electronic music blogs including Insomniac, YourEDM, Dancing Astronaut, and Earmilk, the duo has been featured by Allkpop for their remix of \"CL - Lifted\". Beauz has performed in notable venues such as Regency Ballroom, The Roxy, 1OAK, Exchange LA, and Sls Foxtail Las Vegas.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-12d.html

dubstep. trance. trap. electro.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 door.