Back 2 Basic: Beauz
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
2Fresh presents
BACK 2 BASIC: BEAUZ
Above DNA:
El Nugget
Project Akuma
No Lyrics
Rorschach
Zooka
Turok
Dazzle Room:
Mhytee
Staunch & Circumstance
Synclan
Crisitix
Occult
Solar Heaven
2Fresh
Beauz (pronounced boʊz) is an American DJ / production duo consisting of brothers Bernie Yang and Johan Yang. As winners of the 2016 \"Feenixpawl and Apek - Quicksand\" remix competition, the rising Pop / EDM duo have released music on top electronic labels such as Spinnin' Records, Armada Music, Trap Nation, etc. Over the past year, the brothers have received radio play from the industry's top DJs such as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Afrojack, Arty, Don Diablo, Makj, Morgan Page, etc. Besides being covered by numerous American & European electronic music blogs including Insomniac, YourEDM, Dancing Astronaut, and Earmilk, the duo has been featured by Allkpop for their remix of \"CL - Lifted\". Beauz has performed in notable venues such as Regency Ballroom, The Roxy, 1OAK, Exchange LA, and Sls Foxtail Las Vegas.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-12d.html
dubstep. trance. trap. electro.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$25 door.