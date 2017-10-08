Back 2 Basic: Mark G
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
2Fresh presents
BACK 2 BASIC: MARK G
With DJs:
Mark G
Spectre
2Fresh
Turok
Baheemith
Junkshop
Artchen
My name is J3ff
Project Akuma
Zooka
Sneakerz
Occult
If you weren't at the first Back 2 Basic, then you know don't know how much you missed out! We are bringing back the unofficial after party for Zedd with a fully stacked multi genre party that's for sure gonna keep you dancing all night long! The hype was blown by your non-stop energy all night at the Outside Lands after party, it's only fair that we give that same energy back plus more! Let's take it Back 2 Basic and bring out the PLUR vibes. Get ready for dance floors to be brought to life by our awesome light team from Fuzion workshop. This is a party that is made for you so let's keep the good vibes going and make this a night to remember!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-07d.html
trap. trance. techno. electro. house. dubstep.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 < 10pm;
$25 after;
$5 off with Zedd wristband.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/389110048158333/