2Fresh presents

BACK 2 BASIC: MARK G

With DJs:

Mark G

Spectre

2Fresh

Turok

Baheemith

Junkshop

Artchen

My name is J3ff

Project Akuma

Zooka

Sneakerz

Occult

If you weren't at the first Back 2 Basic, then you know don't know how much you missed out! We are bringing back the unofficial after party for Zedd with a fully stacked multi genre party that's for sure gonna keep you dancing all night long! The hype was blown by your non-stop energy all night at the Outside Lands after party, it's only fair that we give that same energy back plus more! Let's take it Back 2 Basic and bring out the PLUR vibes. Get ready for dance floors to be brought to life by our awesome light team from Fuzion workshop. This is a party that is made for you so let's keep the good vibes going and make this a night to remember!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-07d.html

trap. trance. techno. electro. house. dubstep.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after;

$5 off with Zedd wristband.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/389110048158333/