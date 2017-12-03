Back 2 Basic: Snafu
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
2Fresh presents
BACK 2 BASIC: SNAFU
Above DNA:
Snafu
Datsun
El Nugget
Zooka
Project Akuma
Elevener
Rorschach
Dazzle Room:
Turok
Junkshop
2Fresh
No Lyrics
Occult
Murphey
Back 2 Basic Bass edition! All bass'ed out and headbanging until am. Rave with us before the year ends!
SNAFU may stand for \"situation normal all fucked up\" in military jargon, but it is now also synonymous with the freshest new sound in trap music. The Los Angeles DJ and producer who releases music under this alias has never been one to put out one-dimensional bass music.Hints of dubstep, drum and bass, and even underground hip-hop can be heard in Snafu's bone-rattling signature sound.
dubstep. future bass. trap. bass house.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 < 9pm;
$25 after.