2Fresh presents

BACK 2 BASIC: SNAFU

Above DNA:

Snafu

Datsun

El Nugget

Zooka

Project Akuma

Elevener

Rorschach

Dazzle Room:

Turok

Junkshop

2Fresh

No Lyrics

Occult

Murphey

Back 2 Basic Bass edition! All bass'ed out and headbanging until am. Rave with us before the year ends!

SNAFU may stand for \"situation normal all fucked up\" in military jargon, but it is now also synonymous with the freshest new sound in trap music. The Los Angeles DJ and producer who releases music under this alias has never been one to put out one-dimensional bass music.Hints of dubstep, drum and bass, and even underground hip-hop can be heard in Snafu's bone-rattling signature sound.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-02d.html

dubstep. future bass. trap. bass house.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 < 9pm;

$25 after.