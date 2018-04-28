BACK 2 BASSIC: BLVK SHEEP

Above DNA:

Blvk Sheep

Zooka

Wavecity

Elevener

Dotsun

Project Akuma

Malphas

El Nugget

Dazzle Room: Bad Luck Club Collective takeover:

Glddvk

Israel

J.Slai

Bvssik

Damasek

Strvfe

Hellcat

Dæno

Never afraid to stand out from the crowd, Richie Buckley, better known as Blvk Sheep, continues to push the boundaries of conventional genres and demonstrate great versatility in his production. Throughout his career he's earned the approval of the industry's leading tastemakers including Alison Wonderland, Nghtmre, Ookay & many more. As a label manager of MMXVAC, Blvk Sheep has further established himself as a tastemaker in his own right.

dubstep. future bass. riddim. trap.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 < 9pm;

$25 after.