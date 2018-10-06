Back 2 Bassic: Nelle & Waaves
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Above DNA:
Nelle
Waaves
Imurge
Project Akuma
Sqorch
El Nugget
Iz Jiff
Dazzle Room:
Baheemith
Missile Toad
Pyroglyphix
E-Shawn
No Lyric
Solar Heaven
2Fresh
A night of bass heavy but eclectic EDM sounds. A journey from the future to the past. Back 2 Basic.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-09d.html
electro. dubstep. future bass. riddim.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 < 9pm;
$25 after.
