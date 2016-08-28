<p>Willow Park Church Creekside invites all families in Lake Country to our 7th annual Back to School Give-away on Sunday, August 28 from 9 -11 am at George Elliot Secondary School. This is a free community event and everyone is invited. Bring a friend!</p>

<ul>

<li>Free breakfast for families</li>

<li>Free haircuts for students</li>

<li>Free backpacks & hoodies for students</li>

<li>Free clothing for kids & youth</li>

<li>Bounce house, face painting & more!</li>

</ul>

<p>Email <a href='mailto:creekside@willowparkchurch.com'>creekside@willowparkchurch.com</a> for more information.</p>

<p>Details on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/287494631626204/</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13411' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-08-28-event_btsg.jpg' alt='2016-08-28 event_btsg' width='665' height='242' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-08-28-event_btsg.jpg 665w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-08-28-event_btsg-300x109.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 665px) 100vw, 665px' /></p>