BAD BUNNY NIGHT

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

It's Bad Bunny Night with twin duo OtebNSolrac behind the decks, spinning nothing but reggaetón anthems and Latin house heaters. From classic perreo to the latest club cuts, we're celebrating the sound that's took over the world. From Bad Bunny bangers to dancefloor deep cuts, and nonstop energy. Whether you're a die-hard Benito fan or just here to dance, this night is built for movement.

¡Es la noche de Bad Bunny! El dúo gemelo OtebNSolrac se apodera de las tornas con puro perreo y Latin house ardiente. Desde himnos clásicos hasta los beats más frescos del club, celebramos el sonido que conquistó al mundo. Bangers de Benito, joyas ocultas del dancefloor y energía sin parar. Seas fan de corazón o solo vengas a bailar, esta noche está hecha para moverse.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-27.html

reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.