Perreo Eléctrico present

BAD BUNNY VS. J BALVIN PARTY

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Persia

M gente, seguiremos duro con nuestra increible fiesta \"Bad Bunny vs. J Balvin\" al lado de los famosos DJs de La Bahia OtebNSolrac en una mezcla hyphy, house y cumbia para todos los que quieren divertirse al maximo. Los gemelos Oteb y Solrac son dos DJs con una vibra telepatica que te van a subir la temperatura con tus ritmos favoritos de Latin Dance. No te lo pierdas! Mueveloooo -- ya tu sabe!

trew

Our continuing incredible Bad Bunny vs. J Balvin party! Brought to you by Bay Area DJs OtebNSolrac, hyphy meets house meets cumbia on the dance floor. Oteb and Solrac are DJs and twins, so you know their b2b is going telepathically awesome and will be full of Latin dance favorites that affirm his love of life and keep the bodies moving.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-07.html

reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.