Big Muscle and Big Muscle Bears present

BARE CHEST CALENDAR: CHARITY EVENT

Main Room:

Euro Steve

Featuring the Bear Chest Calendar Men.

trew

BigMuscle.com is hosting our 25th Annual Charity Folsom event. All proceeds benefit Bare Chest Calendar and PRC., This is our big meet and greet before Folsom Sunday where you can make new friends or catch up with your current ones. We keep the music to background sounds so you can actually talk to the people.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-27a.html

house.

1pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$36 door.