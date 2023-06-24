Bare Chest Calendar: Pride Tea Dance

BARE CHEST CALENDAR: PRIDE TEA DANCE

Main Room:

DJ Tiny Tim

Join Bare Chest Calendar Team 2024 as we celebrate our 40th Edition! We'll have hot beats and an even hotter dance floor.

Your ticket purchase helps support this year's beneficiaries: Prc, Rainbow Community Center, and Palm Springs Leather Order of the Desert.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24a.html

2pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 day of show.

https://www.barechest.org/Team2024/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/724322439161155/

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
