Bare Chest Calendar: Pride Tea Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
DJ Tiny Tim
Join Bare Chest Calendar Team 2024 as we celebrate our 40th Edition! We'll have hot beats and an even hotter dance floor.
Your ticket purchase helps support this year's beneficiaries: Prc, Rainbow Community Center, and Palm Springs Leather Order of the Desert.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-24a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 day of show.
https://www.barechest.org/Team2024/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/724322439161155/
