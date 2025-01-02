Bassrush and Vital present

BARELY ALIVE

Main Room:

Barely Alive

Plus guests, TBA!

In 2013, two childhood friends from Massachusetts named Matt and Willie decided to team up and pursue their dreams in the world of music.

Barely Alive quickly stormed the dubstep scene and established themselves as some of the top producers in the game, touring the world and releasing hundreds of retro-infused bangers.

After mastering their craft as sound engineers, they turned to the world of technology, creating a robot named \"Watt.\" This animatronic surrogate is able to produce music and play shows at an extraordinary rate the likes of which have never been seen.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-31.html

dubstep.

10pm - 3am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$33 door.