BLURR Events & PLUR Alliance present

BASS CAGE: ARIUS

Main Room:

Arius

Suds

Dmn

Puppet

Cerberus

Enter the BASS CAGE - a safe space for dirty bass. At Bass Cage, we as a community will be teaming up to create a unique show experience for all genders and races to express themselves through the power of bass music. We all know that ravers want nothing more than a place where we can all feel free of judgement, have a good time, and feel connected with each other under one roof. Join us as we work to build that vibe together. Gather your squad and hit the Bass Cage!

trew

ARIUS is the definition of relationship goals. EDMs favorite couple Matt and Tessa met at EDC in 2010 and their shared passion had them producing tracks together by 2013. The duo lives on their own terms and they've spent their days creating music and their nights performing in front of their fans across the world. Even the name Arius is a combination of their horoscopic signs (Aries and Sagittarius) and their chemistry can be heard and seen in everything they do. Their bass tracks span a multitude of genres, from railbreaking anthems to melodic vibey sounds. Compulsively creative they're constantly expanding their abilities from guitar to mastering finger drumming. One thing that never changes is the visceral and aggressively energetic performances they put on at each and every show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-27.html

Watch and listen:

Arius: https://youtu.be/h5LdT_hiWGs

dubstep. basshouse. riddim. d+b. experimental.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.