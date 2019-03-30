BLURR Events presents

BASS CAGE: HI I'M GHOST

Main Room:

Hi I'm Ghost

Wy-Fy

Rossy

Gold Uzi

Average Joe

DJ Smokie

trew

Sisto

Maars

Cloudii

Enter the BASS CAGE - a safe space for dirty bass.

At Bass Cage, we as a community will be teaming up to create a unique show experience for all genders and races to express themselves through the power of bass music. We all know that ravers want nothing more than a place where we can all feel free of judgement, have a good time, and feel connected with each other under one roof. Join us as we work to build that vibe together. Gather your squad and hit the Bass Cage!

\"Hi I'm Ghost,\" said the spooky little apparition to Nathan Davis and Tiago Nunez before revealing its plans. The entity's intentions were to take the bass scene by storm. As it would turn out, the spooky trio would do just that. With their signature eerie sound that has captivated listeners from all over the world, Hi I'm Ghost has made the heavier, darker side of dance music their focus with unrelenting releases, producing groundbreaking takes on pieces in the bass genre, as well as creating intriguing, fresh originals.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-29.html

dubstep. riddim. basshouse. trap.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.