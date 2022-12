BLURR Events presents

BASS DRIP

Main Room:

Artix

Wodd

Plus guests, TBA!

Bringing the bass down heavy!! Come join us for another night of heavy dub and groovy house, promising to deliver a new journey across the spectrums of bass & dance music.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/01-07.html

dubstep. riddim. bass. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.