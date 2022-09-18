BLURR Events presents

BASS DRIP

Above DNA:

Sora

Joogornot

Oudus

Pony Beats

Back 2 Bance

Dazzle Room:

Delodaze

Deraj

Space Cade

trew

Chris New Vegas

Lolly

Bringing the bass down Heavy!! Come join us for another night of heavy dub and groovy house, promising to deliver another journey across the spectrums of bass & dance music. Get ready for up-en-coming star Sora alongside this diverse and bangin' lineup of talented local support!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-17d.html

Watch and listen:

Simon The Blokker: https://youtu.be/lFEOVef96Tk

dubstep. bass. d+b. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.