Bass Drip
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events presents
BASS DRIP
Above DNA:
Sora
Joogornot
Oudus
Pony Beats
Back 2 Bance
Dazzle Room:
Delodaze
Deraj
Space Cade
Chris New Vegas
Lolly
Bringing the bass down Heavy!! Come join us for another night of heavy dub and groovy house, promising to deliver another journey across the spectrums of bass & dance music. Get ready for up-en-coming star Sora alongside this diverse and bangin' lineup of talented local support!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-17d.html
Watch and listen:
Simon The Blokker: https://youtu.be/lFEOVef96Tk
dubstep. bass. d+b. house.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits