Bass Drop: AFK

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BLURR Events presents

BASS DROP: AFK

Above DNA:

AFK

Plus guests, TBA!

From his 8-bit, retro-esque melodies to his destructive basslines and weighty wubs, Dallas native and bass producing monster AFK has been dropping heavy hitters and staples to the bass music community for years. A true legend of the bass music community, AFK has collaborated and performed with all of the biggest names of the genre. He continues to blow minds both live and in the studio, with consistent, new, heavy music coming out constantly.

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-29d.html

Watch and listen:

Bass Drop NYE: http://youtu.be/OdWNJ_O1Cnc

dubstep. riddim. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Bass Drop: AFK - 2022-01-30 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Bass Drop: AFK - 2022-01-30 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Bass Drop: AFK - 2022-01-30 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bass Drop: AFK - 2022-01-30 06:00:00 ical