Bass Drop: AFK
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events presents
BASS DROP: AFK
Above DNA:
AFK
Plus guests, TBA!
From his 8-bit, retro-esque melodies to his destructive basslines and weighty wubs, Dallas native and bass producing monster AFK has been dropping heavy hitters and staples to the bass music community for years. A true legend of the bass music community, AFK has collaborated and performed with all of the biggest names of the genre. He continues to blow minds both live and in the studio, with consistent, new, heavy music coming out constantly.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-29d.html
Watch and listen:
Bass Drop NYE: http://youtu.be/OdWNJ_O1Cnc
dubstep. riddim. d+b.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 10pm;
$25 after.
