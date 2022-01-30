BLURR Events presents

BASS DROP: AFK

Above DNA:

AFK

Plus guests, TBA!

From his 8-bit, retro-esque melodies to his destructive basslines and weighty wubs, Dallas native and bass producing monster AFK has been dropping heavy hitters and staples to the bass music community for years. A true legend of the bass music community, AFK has collaborated and performed with all of the biggest names of the genre. He continues to blow minds both live and in the studio, with consistent, new, heavy music coming out constantly.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-29d.html

Watch and listen:

Bass Drop NYE: http://youtu.be/OdWNJ_O1Cnc

dubstep. riddim. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.