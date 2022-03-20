Bass Drop
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events presents
BASS DROP
Above DNA:
AFK
Ananaki
Willy Wonksta
LoanShark
Teddy
Dazzle Room:
Spike
Rugby
Delodaze
Pailiaq
Bringing the bass down HEAVY!! Bass Drop returns, promising to deliver another journey across the spectrums of bass & dance music. Come join dubstep legend AFK alongside this diverse and bangin' lineup of talented local support!
From his 8-bit, retro-esque melodies to his destructive basslines and weighty wubs, Dallas native and bass producing monster AFK has been dropping heavy hitters and staples to the bass music community for years. A true legend of the bass music community, AFK has collaborated and performed with all of the biggest names of the genre. He continues to blow minds both live and in the studio, with new, heavy music coming out constantly.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-19d.html
Watch and listen:
AFK: http://youtu.be/S6hT5ys7ik0
dubstep. bass. d+b. house.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 10pm;
$25 after.
