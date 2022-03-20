BLURR Events presents

BASS DROP

Above DNA:

AFK

Ananaki

Willy Wonksta

LoanShark

Teddy

Dazzle Room:

Spike

Rugby

Delodaze

Pailiaq

Bringing the bass down HEAVY!! Bass Drop returns, promising to deliver another journey across the spectrums of bass & dance music. Come join dubstep legend AFK alongside this diverse and bangin' lineup of talented local support!

trew

From his 8-bit, retro-esque melodies to his destructive basslines and weighty wubs, Dallas native and bass producing monster AFK has been dropping heavy hitters and staples to the bass music community for years. A true legend of the bass music community, AFK has collaborated and performed with all of the biggest names of the genre. He continues to blow minds both live and in the studio, with new, heavy music coming out constantly.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-19d.html

Watch and listen:

AFK: http://youtu.be/S6hT5ys7ik0

dubstep. bass. d+b. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.