Bassrush and Vital present

BASSTRIPPER

Main Room:

Basstripper

Royal Sound

Rompton

Spectral Murda

Hailing from Belgium, Basstripper is an emerging powerhouse in the realm of drum and bass. With an innate ability to blend infectious basslines and captivating melodies, he has quickly become a household name in the scene. Basstripper's unique sound is a fusion of raw energy and refined craftsmanship. His production is a testament to his commitment to pushing the genre's boundaries.

trew

After numerous successful releases on labels such as Low Down Deep, Rampage Recordings and Skankandbass. Antoon focused on a jubilant string of releases with Dnballstars. Most notably, recent chart-topper 'In The City.' Which has not only solidified Basstripper as a force to be reckoned with but also served as a glimpse into the boundless potential that lies ahead. Keep your ears tuned, Basstripper is here to stay.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-27.html

d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.