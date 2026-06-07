DNA Lounge & Cyberdelia present

BATMAN RETURNS: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

Costume contest at 11pm!

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Catwomen!

Join us for a screening of the best Christmas movie, Batman Returns (1992).

\"More gothic, brazen, and bonkers than its predecessor, this Tim Burton-helmed sequel gives audiences the gift of Danny DeVito's politically savvy Penguin, Christopher Walken's evil industrialist Max Shreck, and the sexiest romance to ever grace a superhero movie. Michael Keaton's Batman strong yet stirred by Michelle Pfeiffer's fearless and seductive Catwoman is hotter than a roaring fire, more satisfying than a mug of cocoa, and kept our cheeks as flushed and rosy at Santa's. And all this action, mayhem, and romance was wrapped in a big seasonal bow, as Batman Returns plays out as Gotham City celebrates Christmas.\" -- Kristy Puchko, SyFy Wire

Costume contest!

You know what to do.

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Season Pass Seating: Your best value! One \"Reserved Seating\" ticket to each of our movie nights through the end of the year: Conan, Evil Dead, Hackers, The Crow, and Batman Returns.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/12-20.html

Watch and listen:

Batman Returns: Movie Screening + Dance Party: https://youtu.be/fezEIaS88-0

Batman Returns: https://youtu.be/repBHGIny0c

gothic. industrial.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Season Pass Seating: $90.