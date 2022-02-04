Wasted presents

BEAR GRILLZ

Main Room:

Bear Grillz

Lonewvlf

Plus guests, TBA!

If you had tickets for the Jan 7 show, they will be honored for this show.

Denver's Bear Grillz (real name RJ Pangelinan) does things like no other EDM artist. A constant Beatport chart topper, and now a new label owner, BG steadily and quickly rose to super star level as a DJ/producer- headlining Red Rocks and selling out shows everywhere. Touring globally, releasing bangers with precision drops for nearly a decade, and walking the line between serious art and lighthearted fun has made Bear Grillz a fan favorite - especially for people who need loud bass music along with dope visuals to get their heads banging. He's collabed with many big names, including Long Beach (his hometown) reggae rockers Dirty Heads. For years, he donned a light up bear mask to mystify fans before he took it off for Jerry Springer - a definite first for both the EDM scene and daytime talk shows. Live, Bear Grillz brings the rave slam, often wearing a super scary death reaper mask that is the exact opposite vibes of his cute old bear getup. Expect excellent stage production, face melting beats and an unending supply of dance fodder from this bear's set.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-01.html

dubstep. riddim.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.