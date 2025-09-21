Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BEAUTIFUL THINGS: BENSON BOONE TRIBUTE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

A tribute dance party that's equal parts mystical, magical. For one special night, take a journey through the music of Mr. Electric Blue himself...Benson Boone. Backflip your way with fellow Bay Area Booners as we sing at the top of our lungs \"Beautiful Things\", \"Slow It Down\", \"Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else\", \"Nights Like This\" and the rest of his catalog for an evening with American Heart. Also dance and sway to modern hype greats Alex Warren, Addison Rae, Myles Smith, Gracie Abrams, PinkPantheress, Tate McRae, Lorde, Charli Xcx, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappelle Roan and more!

pop. rock.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.