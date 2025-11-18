Performing Live:

BELPHEGOR

INCANTATION

HATE

NARCOTIC WASTELAND

Belphegor is back! One of the most consistently extreme bands on the Death/Black metal scene rise from their throne built of bones once again to uncompromisingly attack humanity. Their music is a merciless riff force powered by crunchy blasts in a dark setting. 24 years after their formation, Belphegor's inventive creativity places them head and shoulders above the rest. Anyone looking for silence, beautiful melodies and a life-affirming aura will suffocate under the power of these blackened death metal masters!

Incantation celebrates 30 Years of Blasphemous Death Metal! They are one of the leaders in the New York City death-metal scene. Though they are no longer NY based, their vertigo-inducing, ever-spiraling blackened mass of death metal malevolence is as expansive, infinite and bleak as the coldest, darkest reaches of our universe.

Hate, who formed in Warsaw in 1990, have been hailed as a hallmark of consistency,and praised as a sleek and tight death metal monster. More than three decades into a stellar career, Hate's status as extreme metal royalty is proven by their latest opus, Bellum Regiis.

Narcotic Wasteland is a death metal band that has been making waves in the music scene with their unique sound and hard-hitting lyrics. The band was formed by former Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, and they have released two albums to critical acclaim. Their live performances are known for being intense and electrifying, with a stage presence that leaves audiences in awe.

death metal. black metal. extreme metal. metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-07.html

Watch and listen:

Belphegor: Virtus Asinaria: https://youtu.be/ZVWuutfWY8M

Incantation: Carrion Prophecy: https://youtu.be/xWrpn9ew9Yo

Hate: Threnody: https://youtu.be/8olOCVF4bRI

Narcotic Wasteland: Victims of the Algorithm: https://youtu.be/KEGN0iGR1Uo