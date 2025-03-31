Performing Live:

BELPHEGOR

ARKONA

HATE

VALE OF PNATH

With DJ:

Will Carroll

Belphegor is back! One of the most consistently extreme bands on the Death/Black metal scene rise from their throne built of bones once again to uncompromisingly attack humanity. Their music is a merciless riff force powered by crunchy blasts in a dark setting. 24 years after their formation, Belphegor's inventive creativity places them head and shoulders above the rest. Anyone looking for silence, beautiful melodies and a life-affirming aura will suffocate under the power of these blackened death metal masters!

Pagan folk metal band Arkona finally return to spread their magical gospel that reflects each step of humanity's descent into hell. Once again, the musicians dive into the deep, dark realms of vocalist Masha Scream's philosophy and views on the future of mankind's modern existence while they paint their music in the light of pagan traditions.

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland's Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band they push the boundaries of their craft even further combining metal with Slavonic mysticism.

Australian trio Vale of Pnath create jaw-dropping blackened technical metal filled with chaos and harmony. They expertly explore the depths of extreme music by channeling philosophical quandaries into cavernous death metal.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

death metal. black metal. extreme metal. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$29 advance;

$38 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-30.html

Watch and listen:

Belphegor: The Devils: https://youtu.be/fWrmIqRNFQw

Arkona: Kob' (): Napalm Records: https://youtu.be/If6o5Z1Aj8U

Hate: Resurgence: https://youtu.be/VvHPGPSbq5I

Vale of Pnath: Silent Prayers: https://youtu.be/-3ctMJDVQA0