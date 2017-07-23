Ben Klick and Cod Gone Wild presented by TD

<p>Join friends and neighbours at one of the feature concerts of the summer! </p>

<p>Live! in Lake Country hosts <a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/133082813936714/'>Ben Klick and Cod Gone Wild</a> presented by TD. </p>

<p>Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating in the park. Kids activities on site as well. Fun for the whole family! And its FREE.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14971' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='897' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg 731w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-214x300.jpg 214w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-768x1075.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172.jpg 915w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>