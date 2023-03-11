Benda
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
BENDA
Main Room:
Benda
Algo
Hamro
Sqishi
Yucky Charms
Hailing from Miami, Florida, Niv Ben-David is one of the younger electronic music acts currently up-and-coming within the bass music soundscape. Operating under the moniker Benda, this 18-year-old Israeli DJ and producer is marking 2018 as his year to rise. Mentored under the tutelage of the world-renowned DJ/producer Borgore, Ben-David is without-a-doubt a name to keep on your radar throughout the upcoming festival circuit. Now based in Los Angeles, California, Ben-David is getting ready to drop the needle on his arsenal of signature, wall-crumbling sound designs.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-02.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after.
Info
credits