BEYONCÉ'S DISCO RODEO

Attention BeyHive, and all fans of Queen Beyoncé! We have a stellar evening celebrating the goddess herself. Music Video DJs will be dropping all of her hit songs on a giant screen, as well as the biggest hits from Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, and every other Pop Diva who has been inspired by her majesty. Sing along to her new songs like Texas Hold Em, Break My Soul, and Cuff It, as well as her classic jams like Single Ladies, Crazy In Love, Irreplaceable, Halo, Sweet Dreams and so many more. We'll also be sneaking in some bangers by similar artists like The Weeknd, Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and a few others. Join us at this epic dance tribute party that you won't soon forget.

Requests are welcomed, but not guaranteed.

pop. r&b. pop country.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 door.