Big Country is one of Scotland's most iconic rock bands, known for their unique fusion of post-punk, new wave, and Scottish folk influences. From their breakthrough in the 1980s to the present day, Big Country continues to captivate audiences with their anthemic sound and repertoire of memorable hits. Formed in 1981 in Dunfermline, Scotland, Big Country's distinctive blend of rock and Celtic influences quickly set them apart from their contemporaries. Their 1983 debut album, The Crossing, introduced hit singles like \"In a Big Country\" and \"Fields of Fire,\" which became well known around the world. These tracks established Big Country as one of the most original and exciting bands of the era.

Tommy Tutone, a name that reverberates through the halls of power pop history! Formed in 1978, this iconic band, spearheaded by the dynamic vocalist Tommy Heath, is best known for their infectious sound and unforgettable hits. With an energetic blend of rock and catchy melodies, Tommy Tutone embodies the essence of early '80s pop music, creating tracks that remain timeless even today. The band's meteoric rise to fame was largely fueled by their chart-topping single \"867-5309/Jenny,\" in 1982, leaving an indelible mark on music culture. Their unforgettable melodies and witty lyrics carved out a unique place in the hearts of fans, making them a staple of '80s playlists.

Gene Loves Jezebel are a British rock band formed in the early 1980s by twin brothers Michael Aston and Jay Aston. Initially associated with gothic rock and post-punk, their 1983 debut album Promise gained them notoriety and fame in the UK. The band's popularity peaked a few years later with their 1986 album Discover reaching the top 40 on the UK Albums Chart with five singles entering the UK Singles Chart in 1986-1987, including \"Heartache\", \"Desire (Come and Get It)\" and \"The Motion of Love\", and also gaining success in the US. The Aston brothers later parted ways and formed two different band versions of Gene Loves Jezebel. Founding member Michael Aston (Lead vocals) owns the \"Gene Loves Jezebel\" trademark world wide and will be performing at DNA.