<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-14178' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCAG-2017-01-14-Big-Fish-Poster-Liane-jpeg-232x300.jpeg' alt='lcag-2017-01-14-big-fish-poster-liane-jpeg' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCAG-2017-01-14-Big-Fish-Poster-Liane-jpeg-232x300.jpeg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCAG-2017-01-14-Big-Fish-Poster-Liane-jpeg.jpeg 480w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' />Tim Burton’s 2003 film ‘Big Fish’ is the jumping off point for the Lake Country Art Gallery’s first exhibition of 2017 titled, ‘Big Fish: considering the narrative’. This Jan 14 – Feb 25th exhibition will feature artwork by Lee Claremont, Joanne Gervais, Asher Klassen, Liane Mclaren, Shauna Oddleifson and Amber Powell. Through animation, collage, drawing, painting and mixed media these six artists come together to tell tales of life’s mysteries.</p>

<p><strong>The Existential Cafe Artists’ Talk</strong></p>

<p>‘Big Fish: considering the narrative’ opens Saturday, January 14th at the Lake Country Art Gallery…join us @1pm for the Existential Cafe Artist Talk, have a coffee, meet the artists and join the conversation about the narrative in art and film…’Big Fish’ opening reception is from 2-4pm.</p>

<p><strong>Other Events & Deadlines At A Glance:</strong></p>

<p><strong>Cool Arts Exhibition in the Pop-Up Gallery </strong>(located in the ArtHouse next to the LC Art Gallery): Opening reception Saturday January 14th 2-4pm</p>

<p><strong>Call for Submissions:</strong> Submissions for ‘Art Through the Ages: Intergenerational Exhibition’ will be accepted at the gallery on February 23/24/25. Exhibition runs from March 1st to April 1st. Visit the website for more information and submission guidelines.</p>

<p><strong>Upcoming: </strong>New art classes for 2017 at the ArtHouse…check out the gallery website for more information about workshops, classes and special announcements <a href='http://lakecountryartgallery.ca'>lakecountryartgallery.ca</a> .</p>