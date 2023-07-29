Big Muscle Party: UYA Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION
Main Room:
Paul Goodyear
And the Bare Chest Calendar Men
Join us for the kick-off to this year's Big Muscle parties and the release the 2024 Calendar, our 40th Edition!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-29a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365730567557597/
Info
credits
