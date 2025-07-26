Big Muscle Party: UYA Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION
Main Room:
Paul Goodyear
Bare Chest Calendar Men
Join us for this year's first Big Muscle Party and check out the 2026 Calendar!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-26a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$36 day of show.
