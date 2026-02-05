Big Muscle Party: UYA Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION
Main Room:
Paul Goodyear
Above DNA:
Aki
Lounge:
TBA!
Join us for this year's Big Muscle Party on Uya weekend!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-25a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$40 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
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