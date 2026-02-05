Bare Chest Calendar presents

BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION

Main Room:

Paul Goodyear

Above DNA:

Aki

Lounge:

TBA!

Join us for this year's Big Muscle Party on Uya weekend!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-25a.html

house.

2pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$40 door.