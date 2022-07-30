Big Muscle Party: UYA Edition
PRC and Bare Chest Calendar present
BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION
Main Room:
Paul Goodyear
And the Bare Chest Calendar Men
Above DNA:
TBA!
The official launch party for Team 2023 and the 39th Edition of the Bare Chest Calendar.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-30a.html
house.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$30 day of show.
