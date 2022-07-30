PRC and Bare Chest Calendar present

BIG MUSCLE PARTY: UYA EDITION

Main Room:

Paul Goodyear

And the Bare Chest Calendar Men

trew

Above DNA:

TBA!

The official launch party for Team 2023 and the 39th Edition of the Bare Chest Calendar.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-30a.html

house.

2pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.