BigMuscleBears Tea Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bearrison Street Fair & Bare Chest Calendar present
BIGMUSCLEBEARS TEA DANCE
With DJ:
Paul Goodyear
Featuring the Bear Chest Calendar Men.
Everyone loves the Big Muscle parties. Bearrison Street Fair and the Bare Chest Calendar bring you a party not to be missed - the first BigMuscleBears Tea Dance!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-23a.html
house.
3pm - 9pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
http://www.bigmusclebears.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/839373560114355/
Info
credits