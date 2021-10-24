Bearrison Street Fair & Bare Chest Calendar present

BIGMUSCLEBEARS TEA DANCE

With DJ:

Paul Goodyear

Featuring the Bear Chest Calendar Men.

trew

Everyone loves the Big Muscle parties. Bearrison Street Fair and the Bare Chest Calendar bring you a party not to be missed - the first BigMuscleBears Tea Dance!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-23a.html

house.

3pm - 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.

http://www.bigmusclebears.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/839373560114355/