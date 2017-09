<p>Whether you’re a serious commuter cyclist, a student that regularly rides your bike to school, or a recreational cyclist, we invite you to drop by the Bike to Work/School Week Celebration Station at Beasley Park between 4:00pm and 6:00pm on Tuesday, May 26th for some treats and the opportunity to win prizes.</p>

<p>We love to celebrate the Active, Healthy Lifestyle that Lake Country residents of all ages enjoy!</p>

<p> </p>