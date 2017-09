<p>The Public Art Advisory Commission invites everyone to join in the unveiling ceremony for the Birdhouse Sculptures on the public park corner at Hwy 97 and Berry Rd (by Dairy Queen). </p>

<p>Hear comments from the artists on the significance of this public art project on the Birdhouse theme. </p>

<p>Parking: please park in the Boys & Girls Club lot right across Berry Rd from the corner park site. </p>