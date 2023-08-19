Black Dove presents

BLACK DOVE & FRIENDS

Above DNA:

Black Dove

Crvte

Traphouselilly

Sumni Koa

Amnio

Babyhiit

Dino

Step into the radiant world of Black Dove, a revolutionary collective merging hyperpop, alternative, and emo-rap into a \"contemporary and timeless\" symphony, as hailed by deathordesire. This ensemble, powered by the dynamic talents of Jacob Violet, sonne, citi.zen, and kami oshie, crafts a sonic journey reminiscent of the emotional depth that landed Violet and sonne's project, Castles, in Wonderland Magazine's 2020 issue spotlight.

trew

Expect more than a concert. It's a multimedia spectacle, where the boundaries between band performance, artistic platform, and live electronic instrumentation blur, creating a breathtaking dance of seamless transitions and genre-fluid experiences.

Join us for a night of curated harmonies from like-minded creatives echoing Black Dove's ethos of innovation and diversity. Immerse yourself in a thrilling encounter with the unexpected, pulsating with the transformative power of our shared artistic journey.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Jacob Violet: Mixed Signs: https://youtu.be/hqR0n408bGs

Kami Oshie: disconnected (p. recycleBin): https://youtu.be/gXTIeg0P7k0

Traphouselily: Silverlake Flea Market: https://youtu.be/UaYt-yCWk5g

hyperpop. alternative rock. tech house. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.