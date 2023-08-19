Black Dove & Friends
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Black Dove presents
BLACK DOVE & FRIENDS
Above DNA:
Black Dove
Crvte
Traphouselilly
Sumni Koa
Amnio
Babyhiit
Dino
Step into the radiant world of Black Dove, a revolutionary collective merging hyperpop, alternative, and emo-rap into a \"contemporary and timeless\" symphony, as hailed by deathordesire. This ensemble, powered by the dynamic talents of Jacob Violet, sonne, citi.zen, and kami oshie, crafts a sonic journey reminiscent of the emotional depth that landed Violet and sonne's project, Castles, in Wonderland Magazine's 2020 issue spotlight.
Expect more than a concert. It's a multimedia spectacle, where the boundaries between band performance, artistic platform, and live electronic instrumentation blur, creating a breathtaking dance of seamless transitions and genre-fluid experiences.
Join us for a night of curated harmonies from like-minded creatives echoing Black Dove's ethos of innovation and diversity. Immerse yourself in a thrilling encounter with the unexpected, pulsating with the transformative power of our shared artistic journey.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-18d.html
Watch and listen:
Jacob Violet: Mixed Signs: https://youtu.be/hqR0n408bGs
Kami Oshie: disconnected (p. recycleBin): https://youtu.be/gXTIeg0P7k0
Traphouselily: Silverlake Flea Market: https://youtu.be/UaYt-yCWk5g
hyperpop. alternative rock. tech house. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
