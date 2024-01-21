BLACK HOLE EMPIRE

Black Hole Empire

Star Strife

This Shameless Fate

Black Hole Empire is a SF based experimental duo. Their music explores the world through the eyes of darkness, creating a blurry new vision of experimental industrial rock music. Their compositions can give a nod to early industrial dance-able bass lines while others will take you on a dark classical ride accompanied with a doom outcry of emotion.

Star Strife is a singer, songwriter and producer based in LA, hailing from the rainy city of Portland, Oregon. Star is a self-proclaimed \"dreamer to the point of delusion\" heavily influenced by musical artists across many genres, classical literature and music; her latin heritage, a lifetime of chronic night-terrors, anime and video games. Her style, because of this, can be difficult to pin down but she prefers the term Neo-Trip-Hop, with a heavy emphasis on the Hip-Hop element.

This Shameless Fate: Ex-members of Wolf Eel (RIP) have gone wild with a drum machine overlaid with iconic guitar riffs, heavy bass guitar lines and captivating vocals. This band is so new, the paint is still dripping..

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Star Strife: The Fall: https://youtu.be/_yMgrbWRjG0

experimental. industrial. trip-hop.

7pm - 10:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 door.