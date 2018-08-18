BLACK MANARCHY: MALE REVUE

Featuring performances by:

AngHELL (Venezuela)

Isaiah Esquire

J. Smoov

Jet Noir

Johnny Sparks

Kirby LaBrea

Maestro Boylesque

Mikal

Phathoms Deep

Ray Gunn

Rebel

Redbone

Switch The Boi Wonder

Black Manarchy is the world's first all Black, all male, Burlesque revue. Talented Black men showcasing full spectrum masculinity. Featuring performers with talents ranging from burlesque to ballet to modern dance to hip hop and every style in between. Our show welcomes audience members of all genders and orientations. Our stage welcomes performers who are Cis, Trans, and Non-Binary. So if you want the wild sensual fun of a strip club (brings those $1 paper tributes to show some love) mixed with wild styles from all over the country, come out to Black Manarchy!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/08-17a.html

burlesque.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$15 Gen. Adm.;

$25 Balcony Seating;

$30 Table Seating.