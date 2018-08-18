Black Manarchy: Male Revue
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Featuring performances by:
AngHELL (Venezuela)
Isaiah Esquire
J. Smoov
Jet Noir
Johnny Sparks
Kirby LaBrea
Maestro Boylesque
Mikal
Phathoms Deep
Ray Gunn
Rebel
Redbone
Switch The Boi Wonder
Black Manarchy is the world's first all Black, all male, Burlesque revue. Talented Black men showcasing full spectrum masculinity. Featuring performers with talents ranging from burlesque to ballet to modern dance to hip hop and every style in between. Our show welcomes audience members of all genders and orientations. Our stage welcomes performers who are Cis, Trans, and Non-Binary. So if you want the wild sensual fun of a strip club (brings those $1 paper tributes to show some love) mixed with wild styles from all over the country, come out to Black Manarchy!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/08-17a.html
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 7pm - 10pm.
18+ with ID.
$15 Gen. Adm.;
$25 Balcony Seating;
$30 Table Seating.