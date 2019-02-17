Black Manifest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
BLACK MANIFEST
Featuring performances by:
AngHELL (Venezuela)
Darius Simpson
Switch The Boi Wonder
Maestro/Maestra
Phathoms Deep
Raphael De La Getto
Tre Da' Marc
Egypt BlaqueKnyle
The Black Manifest can feel like a strip club, with its lapdance auctions and scantily clad bodies on stage. The show can also feel like a wake up call with potent poetry and political parodies sure to ignite minds as well as hearts. No other show in the world holds space for an all Black, all male, cast of talented people here to present a burlesque revue you're sure to remember. The Black Manifest exists because the world needs a space for Black men - cisgender, transgender, and NB - to showcase their talents in a healthy, erotic, comedic, and dramatic manner. Witness a broad spectrum of burlesque ranging from hypo to hyper masculine and every variation in between. There is no Black man without the Black woman and representation matters. Bring your dollar bills and leave your assumptions at the door, this burlesque show has something for everyone. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-16a.html
Watch and listen:
Darius Simpson: Proximity: http://youtu.be/BMp0D5-glz8
burlesque.
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 7pm - 9:30pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $15;
Balcony Seating: $25;
Table Seating: $30.