BLACK MANIFEST

Featuring performances by:

AngHELL (Venezuela)

Darius Simpson

Switch The Boi Wonder

Maestro/Maestra

Phathoms Deep

Raphael De La Getto

Tre Da' Marc

Egypt BlaqueKnyle

The Black Manifest can feel like a strip club, with its lapdance auctions and scantily clad bodies on stage. The show can also feel like a wake up call with potent poetry and political parodies sure to ignite minds as well as hearts. No other show in the world holds space for an all Black, all male, cast of talented people here to present a burlesque revue you're sure to remember. The Black Manifest exists because the world needs a space for Black men - cisgender, transgender, and NB - to showcase their talents in a healthy, erotic, comedic, and dramatic manner. Witness a broad spectrum of burlesque ranging from hypo to hyper masculine and every variation in between. There is no Black man without the Black woman and representation matters. Bring your dollar bills and leave your assumptions at the door, this burlesque show has something for everyone. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.

credits here

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-16a.html

Watch and listen:

Darius Simpson: Proximity: http://youtu.be/BMp0D5-glz8

burlesque.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm - 9:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15;

Balcony Seating: $25;

Table Seating: $30.