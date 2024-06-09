Performing Live:

BLACK TUSK

HORSEBURNER

SOMNURI

Black Tusk was born from sweat. There was blood, and maybe a few tears, too, but more than anything, it was sweat that marked the earliest years of Savannah, Georgia's Black Tusk. Formed in 2005 by three lifelong friends the band welded together what they called \"swamp metal.\" Over the course of 6 albums, the Savannah sludge lords have been growing and reinventing themselves along the way. Their new sound is darker, heavier and more intense. The latest Black Tusk album features an overarching theme of pushing forward and prevailing against the odds, and they convey this message alongside heavy, crushing rhythms.

Horseburner are a stoner metal band based out of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Forming in 2008, this Appalachia quartet blends elements of sludge, heavy metal and riff-driven rock and roll to compose a sound shaped by a foundation of Diy ethic, gritty production, fuzzy riffs and burly vocals.

Drawn out of a unique, creative vision and driven by a deep passion for all things heavy, Somnuri aren't your typical Brooklyn sludge metal band. They aren't afraid to break the sludge mold when it comes to their breakneck energy, infectious melodies and slow-burning aggression. Their songs revel in a cacophony of bludgeoning riffs and pounding grooves.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

